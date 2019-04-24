Labanc scored a goal and added three assists, all on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Labanc had only a single goal over the first six games of the series, but he made an immense impact when Cody Eakin's cross-checking major allowed the Sharks to open the floodgates with the man advantage. It's an encouraging burst of production for the winger, who had a career-high 56 points in 82 contests in the regular season.