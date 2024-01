Couture picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over Anaheim.

After missing the first 45 games of the season with a lower-body injury, Couture picked up an assist on Marc-Edouard Vlasic's second-period tally in his return to the lineup Saturday. The 34-year-old center had 27 goals and 40 assists with San Jose last year. Couture's reintroduction to the Sharks' top six should give a boost to an offense that's struggled for much of the season.