Couture (groin) will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign, Sheng Peng of SanJoseHockeyNow.com reports.

Between multiple lower-body injuries, Couture was held to just one assist in six games this season. There's no real reason to rush the 34-year-old back to action considering where the Sharks are in the standings. He scored 27 goals and 67 points in 82 games during the 2022-23 season. Couture should be back to full health in time for training camp next season.