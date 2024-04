Couture (groin) is feeling better and hopes to resume skating in July, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture was limited to just six appearances in 2023-24, supplying one assist and seven shots on goal. He is optimistic that he will be ready for training camp in the fall. Couture racked up 27 goals and 67 points in 82 contests during the 2022-23 campaign.