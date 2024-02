Couture (groin) has missed the last two practices, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture still has some time before the Sharks take on Winnipeg on Wednesday but he's considered day-to-day for now. The 34-year-old didn't make his season debut until Jan. 20 after missing the first 45 games of the year with a lower-body issue. The team should have more information on his status before Wednesday's contest.