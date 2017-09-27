Sharks' Logan Couture: Back at practice

Couture returned to practice Wednesday after being forced out of Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The organization and its fans must have been waiting with bated breath when Couture made his early exit due to the slew of injuries he's battled in recent years. An injury may not have even been what forced Couture to leave practice as the team never provided any detail as to what happened. Regardless, the two-time 30-goal scorer seems to be ready for game-action.