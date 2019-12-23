Sharks' Logan Couture: Nets third-period goal

Couture scored a goal on three shots and had three hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Vegas.

Couture's goal four minutes into the third period pulled the Sharks into a short-lived 1-1 tie. It was his 12th goal of the season and third in the last five games. The 30-year-old has been a stable offensive source once again in 2019-20, providing 33 points in 38 games.