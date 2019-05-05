Sharks' Logan Couture: Notches power-play assist
Couture posted an assist and four shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.
Couture also blocked three shots and added three hits in the contest. He has nine goals and four helpers over 12 postseason appearances this year, playing a leading role for the Sharks' offense. He'll look to continue his scoring success in Monday's Game 6 as the Sharks attempt to eliminate the Avalanche.
