Sharks' Logan Couture: Strikes twice in Edmonton
Couture scored two goals, one short-handed, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.
After going four games without finding the scoresheet, Couture rebounded with his sixth and seventh goals of December. The 29-year-old is on pace for the best season of his career, racking up 15 goals and 38 points through 40 games despite only eight points (two goals, six assists) on the power play.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Nets pair in road win•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Approaching point per game•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Continues scoring•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Registers two assists in loss•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Scores goal to get off schneid•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Snaps three-game pointless streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...