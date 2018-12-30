Sharks' Logan Couture: Strikes twice in Edmonton

Couture scored two goals, one short-handed, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

After going four games without finding the scoresheet, Couture rebounded with his sixth and seventh goals of December. The 29-year-old is on pace for the best season of his career, racking up 15 goals and 38 points through 40 games despite only eight points (two goals, six assists) on the power play.