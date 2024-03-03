Vlasic (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Stars, per the NHL media site.

Vlasic will be eased in, as the Sharks will dress seven defensemen for Saturday's game. The 36-year-old missed three games with the injury and should be able to handle a bottom-four role, while Ty Emberson (lower-body laceration) is out on a week-to-week basis.