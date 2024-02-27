Vlasic (upper body) won't play Tuesday against New Jersey, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Although Vlasic will miss a second straight contest Tuesday, the veteran defender is reportedly "doing well," suggesting he probably won't be sidelined long term. Either way, Vlasic has picked up just seven points through 33 contests this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.
