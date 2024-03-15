Vlasic recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Vlasic put San Jose ahead 2-1 in the final minute of the first period, sneaking a sharp-angle wrister past Tristan Jarry, before adding an assist on Klim Kostin's tally in the second. It's the first multi-point game of the year for Vlasic, whose last goal came on Jan. 31. The 36-year-old blueliner is up to six goals and 10 points with 78 blocked shots through 40 games this season.