Vlasic logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Vlasic has two helpers over his last three contests following a six-game dry spell on offense. The veteran defenseman is not a consistent source of points, especially while filling a bottom-four role for the Sharks. He's at 12 points, 59 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 49 appearances this season.