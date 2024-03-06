Vlasic recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

Vlasic picked up his first point in five games, though he missed three contests with an upper-body injury in that span. The defenseman has earned seven of his eight points this season since the calendar flipped to 2024. Overall, he has five goals, three helpers, 46 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 36 appearances.