Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Minus-1 rating Monday
Vlasic fired two shots on goal and recorded a minus-1 rating in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.
Vlasic has just one assist over the first three games, but he's kept pace with new blue-line partner Erik Karlsson. He's averaged a whopping 24:00 of ice time per game, including occasional power-play time, but the production hasn't followed.
