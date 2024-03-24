Ferraro put up an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Ferraro has picked up the pace lately with a goal and four assists over his last five outings. Prior to that warm stretch, he went 18 contests without a point and missed four games with a lower-body injury during the slump. The 25-year-old defenseman has a career-high 19 points with 109 shots on net, 107 hits, 175 blocked shots and a minus-31 rating through 66 appearances. His physicality is a plus, but big minutes on a weak team puts a significant cap on Ferraro's fantasy upside.