Ferraro notched three assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

The 25-year-old defenseman did his best to keep the Sharks in the game, adding four blocked shots, three hits, one shot on net and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Ferraro has three multi-assist performances in the last 10 games, racking up eight helpers in total, but those are his only points during that stretch. San Jose is taking a long look at Calen Addison on the first power-play unit, but Ferraro is quarterbacking the second unit and has been the team's most productive scorer off the blue line of late.