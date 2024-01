Ferraro (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, according to Max Miller of The Hockey News.

In a corresponding move, Jacob MacDonald (lower body) was activated from the IR list. Ferraro is not expected to play before the All-Star break after being injured last Monday against the Kings. He has generated 14 points, 79 shots on goal, 137 blocked shots and 58 hits across 47 outings this season.