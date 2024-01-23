Ferraro (undisclosed) will not return to Monday's game against the Kings.
Ferraro took a spill into the boards during the second period and did not come back to the game. The 25-year-old has eight points over his last 13 games, though all of those points came during three multi-point efforts. He'll be in danger of missing some time as the Sharks will be right back in action Tuesday against the Rangers.
