Ferraro scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Ferraro set up a Jan Rutta tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Entering Saturday, Ferraro had gone nine games without a point. The defenseman continues to play in a top-pairing role as a defensive presence. He's at a career-high 21 points with 123 shots on net, 118 hits, 189 blocked shots and a minus-35 rating through 76 appearances.