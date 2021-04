Ferraro registered an assist, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Ferraro set up Tomas Hertl for an empty-net goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Ferraro also played a defensively sound game. The Ontario native has 16 points, 143 hits, 78 blocked shots, 56 shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating through 49 appearances. He remains a steady source of non-scoring production, and his offense is passable in deeper fantasy formats.