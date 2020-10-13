Nieto has signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Sharks.
Nieto appeared in 70 games with the Avalanche last campaign, totaling eight goals and 21 points over that span. The 27-year-old winger's ceiling is right around the 25-point mark, so he won't be a useful fantasy option in 2020-21.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Gathers helper in Game 5•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Slumping before season's pause•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Produces helper in loss•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Avoids injury absence•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Dealing with undisclosed issue•