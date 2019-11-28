Sharks' Melker Karlsson: On scoresheet in loss
Karlsson netted a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
In his second game back from an upper-body injury, the Swedish forward tallied at 9:28 of the first period. It would be the lone bright spot for the Sharks in the game. Karlsson has just two goals and an assist through 23 appearances this season. With only 22 hits and 18 shots on goal, he's not producing enough in any category to warrant fantasy attention.
