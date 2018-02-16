Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Scores for second consecutive game
Boedker scored for the second straight game and had an assist in Thursday's win over the Canucks.
Boedker is up to nine goals and 20 points in 50 games and has been a decent depth scorer for the Sharks. The 28-year-old sees time on the second power-play unit and has great skating ability. He's worth owning in some deeper leagues, but Boedker doesn't produce often enough to warrant a look in most leagues.
More News
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Leads charge with three-point night•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Returns to bottom-six role•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Slated to return•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Still tending to injury•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Still day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Misses warmups, effectively ruled out•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...