Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Scores for second consecutive game

Boedker scored for the second straight game and had an assist in Thursday's win over the Canucks.

Boedker is up to nine goals and 20 points in 50 games and has been a decent depth scorer for the Sharks. The 28-year-old sees time on the second power-play unit and has great skating ability. He's worth owning in some deeper leagues, but Boedker doesn't produce often enough to warrant a look in most leagues.