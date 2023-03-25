Knyzhov was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Saturday,
Knyzhov played the last nine games with the Sharks after being recalled from the minors March 5. He spent all of the 2021-22 season on the sidelines due to a groin injury, missed the first half of this season after offseason Achilles surgery. He will get in some much needed playing time in the AHL.
