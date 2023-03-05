Knyzhov was recalled from AHL San Jose on Sunday.
Knyzhov has appeared in 12 AHL contests this campaign after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Radim Simek (undisclosed) was injured in Saturday's 8-3 loss to Washington, so the Sharks recalled Knyzhov and Nick Cicek ahead of Monday's road game against Winnipeg.
