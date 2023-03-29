Knyzhov agreed to a two-year contract extension with San Jose.
Knyzhov has an assist in 13 AHL games with the Barracuda this season. He's also provided a goal and eight PIM in nine appearances with the Sharks in 2022-23. The 25-year-old defenseman was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer after completing his current one-year, two-way deal.
