Knyzhov scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Knyzhov delivered the game-tying goal in the third period. It was his first tally in nearly two years -- he lost all of 2021-22 to a groin injury, and an Achilles injury kept him sidelined for the first half of this season. The 24-year-old defenseman's goal Tuesday was his first point in five NHL contests this season, and he's also gone minus-7 with five shots on net, six blocked shots, four hits and two PIM. Despite the lackluster play, he's seeing time alongside Erik Karlsson on the top pairing, which is a position that could lead to some residual offense for Knyzhov.