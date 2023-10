Knyzhov earned an assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

Knyzhov is picking up meaningful ice time (19:33 through four games) while Jacob MacDonald tends to an undisclosed injury, plus the former is averaging 0:52 on the power play. A powerful defenseman listed at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds, Knyzhov is someone to keep an eye on in case he ends up carving out a larger role, but for now, he's merely a depth option.