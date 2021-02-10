Knyzhov posted an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Knyzhov had the secondary helper on a Logan Couture tally in the first period, which was the former's first NHL point in 14 appearances over two years. The 22-year-old Knyzhov has become a third-pairing fixture this year with 10 shots on goal, 10 hits, eight blocked shots and eight PIM in 11 contests. He's averaged 10:51 per game, so there's virtually no reason for fantasy managers to track the Russian rearguard's progress yet.