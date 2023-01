Knyzhov (Achilles) was sent to AHL San Jose on Monday for a conditioning stint, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Knyzhov hasn't played yet this season following Achilles tendon surgery in August. However, it appears as though he is finally ready to see some game action. The 24-year-old blueliner also missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a groin injury.