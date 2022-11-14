Knyzhov (Achilles) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Knyzhov recently got back on the ice to skate but he doesn't appear to be close to a return just yet. The 24-year-old missed the entire 2021-22 campaign and has undergone two surgeries since the 2021 preseason.
