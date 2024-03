Bordeleau was sent to AHL San Jose on Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Bordeleau was sent down in order to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs. The 22-year-old scored a goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Islanders. He's played in seven games for the Sharks this year, logging two goals and one assist. Look for him to be back up with the big club ahead of Saturday's game versus Ottawa.