Bordeleau notched an assist in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Oilers.
Bordeleau has two helpers over eight games in April. The 22-year-old has maintained steady middle-six minutes and a power-play role, but the Sharks' overall lack of scoring talent hasn't given him many chances to contribute. Bordeleau is at 11 points, 45 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 26 appearances this season. He should have a chance to compete for a full-time NHL role in training camp.
