Bordeleau scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Bordeleau tallied twice in the first period Saturday, including a power-play marker to open the scoring. The 22-year-old has six points over nine contests in March, and he's maintained a steady middle-six role with power-play time. For the season, Bordeleau is at six goals, two assists, 28 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 15 appearances.