Bordeleau logged a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Bordeleau set up a William Eklund tally two minutes into the second period. While the Sharks haven't done much right this year, Bordeleau has been a bright spot with five goals and two assists over 10 appearances since he was called up March 5. The 22-year-old has nine points, including six on the power play, while adding 29 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 16 appearances.