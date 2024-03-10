Bordeleau scored two power-play goals on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

The Sharks were on a nine-game losing streak and Bordeleau helped end it with two power-play goals in the first two periods that ultimately powered them to the win. It helps that Bordeleau is finally seeing more first group power-play time as he played 4:20 with the extra attacker. Since being pulled up from the AHL on March 6, Bordeleau has four points in eight games but has three in his last two. Managers should keep an eye on his minutes and power-play time moving forward if they are considering picking him up.