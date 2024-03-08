Bordeleau scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Islanders.

Bordeleau saw a William Eklund pass bounce off his skate and in for a second-period marker. The 22-year-old Bordeleau ended up play top-six minutes after Anthony Duclair was traded to the Lightning before the game. Bordeleau has three points, 10 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through seven outings this season. The 22-year-old forward could get a longer look down the stretch as the Sharks begin to evaluate some of their prospects in advance of the 2024-25 campaign.