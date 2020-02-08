Stars' Alexander Radulov: Can't go against Blues
Radulov (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Radulov was injured Friday versus the Wild, and he's unavailable for this divisional matchup. The 33-year-old is having a decent season with 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) across 51 games. Joel Kiviranta will play on the second line in Radulov's place, and the latter will aim to return Tuesday versus the Hurricanes.
