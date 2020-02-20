Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Draws assist in first game back

Radulov (upper body) picked up an assist with two shots in a 3-2 win over Arizona on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old returned from a three-game injury absence and set up Jamie Oleksiak's game-winner in the third period. Radulov has just two goals and two assists over his last 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories