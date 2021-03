Radulov (lower body) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Radulov is slated to miss a sixth straight game. He skated during Sunday's morning practice, so he's not expected to be out much longer. Nevertheless, this injury could linger and cause him to miss a few more games down the stretch. Radulov's next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Predators.