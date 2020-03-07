Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out with illness Saturday
Radulov won't play Saturday against the Predators due to an illness, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
We don't expect this illness to sideline Radulov for long, especially with a couple days off before Dallas returns to the ice Tuesday against the Rangers. Perhaps the absence will allow Radulov to recalibrate, as he's mustered just three assists without a goal since the beginning of Febraury.
