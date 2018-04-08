Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up hat trick

Radulov assisted on all three of Jamie Benn's goals in a win against the Kings on Saturday.

The assists give Radulov 45 on the season and he will finish with 72 points, 31st in the league. Even the Stars missed the playoffs Radulov has been very good in his first season in Dallas, and at age 31 continues to cement his status as one of the league's best wingers. Playing with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin has only augmented his abilities, and for the first time in his career will register more than 200 shots on goal this season. Radulov has four years remaining on his five-year deal.