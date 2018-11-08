Stars' Brett Ritchie: Dealing with upper-body infection
Ritchie won't be in action against San Jose on Thursday due to inflammation from an upper-body infection, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Ritchie's ailment isn't a simple cold could cause him to miss Saturday's matchup with Nashville as well -- though the team has not provided a specific update on his recovery timeline. The Stars don't currently have any emergency forward depth, so either Ritchie or Alexander Radulov (lower body) could be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...