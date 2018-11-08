Ritchie won't be in action against San Jose on Thursday due to inflammation from an upper-body infection, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Ritchie's ailment isn't a simple cold could cause him to miss Saturday's matchup with Nashville as well -- though the team has not provided a specific update on his recovery timeline. The Stars don't currently have any emergency forward depth, so either Ritchie or Alexander Radulov (lower body) could be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot.