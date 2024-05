Tanev logged an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Tanev helped out on Esa Lindell's empty-net goal. The assist snapped an 11-game point drought for Tanev, who continues to be a defensive force with little scoring upside during the postseason. He's posted 35 blocked shots, 12 hits, eight shots on net and a plus-5 rating through nine playoff outings following a 19-point regular season across 75 games for Dallas and Calgary.