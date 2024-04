Tanev notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Tanev has helpers in back-to-back contests while adding seven blocks in that span. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to 18 points, 52 shots on net, 199 blocks, 39 hits and a plus-21 rating over 71 appearances between the Stars and the Flames this season. Tanev should continue to see heavy defensive usage in a top-four role.