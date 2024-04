Tanev (upper body) practiced fully Tuesday and is expected to be available for Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Tanev was evaluated for an injury after exiting Saturday's win over Seattle early, but it appears whatever forced him from that contest wasn't overly serious. The 34-year-old vet has picked up two points through 12 games since joining the Stars in a trade with the Flames.