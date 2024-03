Tanev scored a goal, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The 34-year-old defenseman was able to get his first goal and point as a Star in his second game with the team. Tanev has already matched his goal total from 56 contests with the Flames to begin the year. He's up to 15 points, 44 shots on net, 174 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 58 appearances. Tanev is likely to fill a defense-focused top-four role in Dallas.