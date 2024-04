Tanev notched an assist, two shots on goal and five blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Tanev snapped a six-game point drought by helping out on a Jamie Benn tally in the third period. The 34-year-old Tanev has three points over 14 contests with the Stars since he was traded from the Flames. He's up to 17 points, 51 shots on net, 197 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 70 games this season.