Tanev notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Tanev has picked up two points over seven outings with the Stars since he was traded from the Flames in late February. The defenseman continues to hold a top-four role and could see heavier usage as long as Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) is out. Tanev has 16 points, a plus-19 rating, 179 blocked shots and 48 shots on net through 63 appearances this season.